Gareth Bale to open £1.2 million mini-golf bar in Cardiff

Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale is taking his passion for golf to a new level by opening a new mini-golf bar called ‘Par 59’ in Cardiff.

The Real Madrid star is an avid player of the sport and infamously held up a flag which had ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.’ written on it in 2019.

Now he’s set to affirm that stance in spring 2022 with the unveiling of the bar in the Welsh capital which will feature three adult-only mini-golf courses.

The bar will be situated on the 23,000 square foot site of an old nightclub and is Bale’s second business venture outside of his football career.

Upon announcing the new bar, Bale said: “I’m delighted to be working with a group of independent Welsh businesses to finally bring Par 59 to Cardiff.

“For me, it’s all about creating safe, fun environments where people can enjoy something a bit different, play golf, and meet with friends.”

Overall the bar, which is being brought to life by Bale’s company Elevens Group LTD and The DEPOT, is set to cost £1.2m to fit.

Bale has been out with a knee injury since early September when he last played for Wales in a World Cup qualifier.

He’s played just 193 competitive minutes for Real since his return from loan with Tottenham as a result and is expected to return next month.