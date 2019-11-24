<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gareth Bale’s best option of ending his Real Madrid hell and getting back to the Premier League is a move to Manchester United in January.

United desperately need new solutions in attack and Bale looks set to end his Bernabeu misery.

The former Tottenham star has been at loggerheads with Real boss Zinedine Zidane over the Frenchman’s two spells at the Spanish giants.

The main stumbling block would be 30-year-old Bale’s £600,000-a-week (A$1.1million) wages.

He could go in a player swap with Paul Pogba, as previously revealed by SunSport.

But having splashed out £505k-a-week ($955k) wages for flop Alexis Sanchez, the money could be found if they pay less on a transfer fee.

Zidane wants Bale’s wages off the bill so he can help pay for a £342m ($646m) record bid for Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bale was set to leave in the summer on a crazy £1m-a-week ($1.8m) three-year deal at China club Jiangsu Suning.

But Real president Florentino Perez pulled the plug on this at the very last minute.

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is also said to be a big fan of Bale.