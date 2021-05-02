Gareth Bale’s hat-trick gave Tottenham a comfortable 4-0 victory over relegated Sheffield United as they maintained their pursuit of European football.

Bale flicked in the opener when it was lifted over the top by Serge Aurier before the right-back teed him up to thump in the third in the second half.

The Welsh international was played in by Son Heung-min on the break for his second – a thumping strike which flew into the top right corner.

Son rounded off a dominant Spurs performance when he curled in a superb fourth goal.

The South Korean also had a goal disallowed for offside five minutes into the second half.

The result leaves Tottenham sitting five points off fourth place and the Champions League qualification spot with four games remaining.

Sheffield United, who were relegated on 17 April following defeat to Wolves, had one shot on target and were unable to test goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.





Bale’s hat-trick was only his second in the Premier League and his first since December 2012 when he netted three against Aston Villa.

He was one of two changes to the Spurs starting line-up as interim manager Ryan Mason called up Bale and Dele Alli in place of Harry Winks and Lucas Moura, according to BBC Sport report.

Both gave good accounts of themselves – Alli showing sparkles of quality in the first half before fading in the second.

But it was Bale who stole the show, making a smart run in behind to poke in the opener before lashing in a powerful second after a swift break from Son down the right.

Aurier’s pass for Bale’s third was perfectly weighted too and the Welshman drilled it into the bottom right corner to seal the hat-trick.

He celebrated at full-time with a beaming smile as he collected the match ball and he notched up another milestone by becoming the sixth Welshman to surpass 50 Premier League goals.