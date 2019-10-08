<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





First Real Madrid wanted rid of Gareth Bale, but he wanted to stay.

Now Bale is a regular again, and he wants to leave.

According to AS, the Welshman is “fed up” under Zinedine Zidane and has now set his heart on a transfer next summer.

When Zidane returned to the club last towards the end of last season, Bale’s future seemed settled – he was going to leave the Bernabéu. The Welshman was selected for eight of the 11 LaLiga games Zidane presided over, starting five, but did not it onto the pitch for each of the final three games of the campaign.

As if Zidane’s stance wasn’t clear enough then, he reiterated it in the summer.

“The club is trying to sell him,” the Frenchman confirmed after Bale didn’t feature in a pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

“He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure, and he didn’t want to play because of that.

“He will train with us today. He will train with the squad today but tomorrow is tomorrow.”

When a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning was close, though Real Madrid pulled the plug.

Bale had opportunities to impress early this season after Madrid failed to find a suitable buyer and Marco Asensio picked up a long-term injury.

So far this season, Bale has started six of Madrid’s eight LaLiga matches and only missed out against Levante due to a red card picked up against Sevilla, a game he had scored twice in.

However, he was not even on the bench for last week’s humliating 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League. AS claim the decision was the final straw, with Bale left “angry and confused”.

The 30-year-old will now likely push for a move next summer. But that won’t be easy.

His Real Madrid contract sees him earn £350,000-a-week after tax and runs to 2022. A player who is regularly beset by injuries, he may struggle to find a new home unless he is willing to accept a huge pay-cut.