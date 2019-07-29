<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gareth Bale has has expressed his anger with Real Madrid for blocking his move to Chinese club, Jiangsu Suning, that would have fetched him £1m per week.

According to reports, negotuations with the Chinese Super League side appeared to be progressing ahead of a likely move but stalled midway following Madrid’s insistence on a bigger transfter fee.

It would be recalled that Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane had publicly stated that Bale won’t be part of his plans for the new season which consequently gave the player to search for a new club.

According to The Sun, Bale has been left angry with the latest developments having allegedly agreed to pen a three-year contract.

The same reports over the weekend have indicated that Bale is expected to stay at the Bernabeu for another season, with only a compromise over wages or any interested team being willing to pay a significant fee likely to change that outcome.