Former Super Eagles player Garba Lawal has refuted recent confessions made by his former teammate Taribo West which led to the huge round of 16 loss to Denmark at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France despite being the clear favourites.

The Super Eagles were paired against Denmark for the knock-out tie and were the favourites but failed to continue their fantastic group stage run as a terrible performance saw them 4-1 to the Danes.

In an interview, West revealed that some of his team-mates snuck women into their camp before their 1998 World Cup game against Denmark, and says that was to blame for their lacklustre display.





However, in a counter-reaction, a member of the Super Eagles squad at the World Cup in France, Garba Lawa told newsmen there was nothing of such.

“I don’t know what West is talking about because at the World Cup, everyone has their rooms and you have to go through a lot of security and accreditation process before you can bring anyone into your space,’ Lawal stated.

“The security detail at the FIFA World Cup is always top-notch, so, I personally don’t know what he is talking about.