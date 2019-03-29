<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has stated that the Nigeria U23 national team still has a lot of work to do and shouldn’t be carried away by the 4-0 second leg win over Libya which handed the team a 4-2 aggregate qualification to the next and final round.

Lawal speaking in a chat warned that the team admittedly may have had a bad day in the first leg away to Libya but could have as well ruined their chances of qualification especially failing to score in defeat away from home.

He added that they should work towards ensuring they are consistent in scoring home or away as they face Sudan in the final qualifying round for the U23 AFCON in June.