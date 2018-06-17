Ex–Super Eagles player Garba Lawal has insisted that the Super Eagles next opponent in the on-going World Cup 2018 in Russia are more dangerous and deadly than Argentina.

Garba Lawal who spoke in an interview said, “The Iceland I watched against Argentina are very deadly and dangerous because they play a compact game; the Super Eagles need to be aware of this.”

Garba warned, “We saw how they played against Argentina, if not that they were unlucky; they would have won the game.”

He added that the Super Eagles have to step up their game if they want to get a positive result against Iceland in the second game.

“The Eagles need to step up their game against a compact Iceland side if they want to get a positive result. Though is going to be difficult but the Eagles can get the job done,” Garba said.

“Argentina might underrate us but Iceland will never do that because they are in for serious business and this is their first time playing in the World Cup, I am sure they want to prove a point,” he concluded.

Nigeria are sitting on the bottom of Group D table with zero point, Croatia is on first position with three points, while Argentina and Iceland are second and third respectively with a point each.