TS Galaxy captain and goalkeeper, Ludwe Mpakumpaku, says the team are in great shape to defeat Enyimba when they clash in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off.

TS Galaxy were drawn against Enyimba in a two-legged fixture of the Confederation Cup on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Mpakumpaku told the club’s website, “So far we have done well in the Confederation Cup. We have surprised a lot of people, I don’t think there is a team we want to avoid because we are confident in our style of play.

“Any team that we face will be given a run for their money because we are a confident and very hard-working club.”

Enyimba dropped from the CAF Champions League to the second-tier club competition after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Al Hilal last month.

TS Galaxy are competing at the tournament for the first time, after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019 final.

On their part, Rangers will square up against four-time Togolese champions ASCK.

Enyimba will host Galaxy in the first leg while Rangers will travel to Togo for the first leg on the weekend of October 27, with the return leg scheduled for a week later.

The winners of the play-offs advance to the group stage of the competition.