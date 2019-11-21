<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru in on the verge of ending his nightmare with ligue 1 side Monaco as Galatasary stepping up their interest.

Newsmen understand that the Turkish giants are ready to part ways with the sum of €5m Euros for the skillful forward.

Onyekuru joined the former French Champions during last summer’s transfer window from English side Everton and has struggled form game time.

It is understood that Monaco’s manager Leonardo Jadim doesn’t fancy Onyekuru in his side and a move back to Turkey seems to be the only solution.

The Nigerian international is however now ready return to Istanbul side on a six months loan deal when the January transfer window opens.

Turkish tabloid claimed that Galatasaray want Onyekuru on a one and half year loan and are ready to pay €1.5 million for the six months loan and €3.5 million for a year.

The Turkish Champions will then have an option to buy for €10million Euros after the loan expires in 2020/21 season.

The 22-year-old who scored 14 goals and provided 31 assists in 31 Super League matches for the Istanbul side last season, before he was sold to Monaco for a fee of €15 million Euros.