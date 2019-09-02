<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne has joined Club Brugge on loan with an option to buy from Galatasaray, the Turkish club said on Monday.

“We have reached agreement with Club Brugge concerning the loan of Mbaye Diagne,” Galatasaray said in a statement, adding that Brugge were paying 3.3 million euros ($3.6m) for the loan.

Diagne, 27, joined Galatasaray last winter from Kasimpasa.

The arrival of Colombian star Radamel Falcao is seen as the writing on the wall for Diagne, despite scoring 11 goals in 17 games last season for the club.

Falcao travelled from Monaco to Turkey last week and is expected to sign a contract shortly.