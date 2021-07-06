Galatasaray step up bid for Henry Onyekuru

Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray are ready to step up their bid to sign Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru on a permanent deal from Monaco.

Onyekuru spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray.

It was the 23-year-old’s third loan stints with the Fathi Terim’s side.

The former Everton player has registered 22 goals and recorded 12 assists in 71 appearances for the club.

According to reports emanating from Turkey, Galatasaray are now ready to accelerate the transfer process for Onyekuru as well as Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes.

He has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks with rival Turkish clubs Besiktas and Fenerbahce also interested to have the Super Eagles winger in their ranks.

The interests from the rival clubs have now galvanised Galatasaray into action with the club’s management ready to make official bid for Onyekuru to secure the player’s move from Monaco.