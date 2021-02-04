



Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz has revealed details of Henry Onyekuru’s latest transfer to the Turkish club, saying his club are not obliged to buy the forward at the end of loan spell in the summer.

Onyekuru is on loan from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco to Galatasaray till the end of the season.

Cengiz disclosed that they have agreed with Monaco they could buy the player for 4.3 million Euros in the summer, but they are not compelled.

“We have the option to pay 4.3 million Euros for Onyekuru. It is not mandatory, but we can buy him if we wanted,” the Galatasaray president said in a press conference.





The forward cost Monaco 13.5 million Euros in August 2019.

The ‘Gala’ president further took on critics of Onyekuru, who accused him of “sleeping for the last five months”.

“It was said that ‘Onyekuru has been sleeping for 5 months’. Now he has embarrassed everyone. I say ‘O Onyekuru! Keep shaming!’,” he charged.

Onyekuru has scored three goals in his first two matches for the Istanbul giants and will be a key player when Galatasaray visit fierce city rivals Fenerbache in the famous derby Saturday.

Fenerbache are three points clear of closest rivals Galatasaray on the Super Lig table after 22 rounds of matches.