Henry Onyekuru is set to prolong his stay at Galatasaray through June 2020 with the club opting to pay €2m to continue the loan arrangement with Everton,

Onyekuru joined Galatasaray on a season loan deal from Everton after he failed to secure a work permit to play in England.

The 21-year-old has been an instant hit at the club in his debut season in Turkey scoring 15 goals, getting six assists in 41 games so far this term.

And Galatasaray coach, Fatih Terim is prepared to keep the former Eupen and Anderlecht forward for another season.

According to a report on Turkish daily, Hurriyet, Galatasaray will pay Everton €1.2m loan fee and also hand the Nigeria international €800,000 annual salary.

Onyekuru was nurtured at the Aspire Academy where he spent five years at the Doha facility before joining Eupen. He impressed at Eupen to earn a surprise switch to Everton for £7m two years ago before he was sent out on loan to Anderlecht.

In two seasons at the Belgian top-flight club, he scored 30 goals in 60 matches in all competitions.

Onyekuru is expected to be named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations billed for Egypt. He has made nine appearances since he made his debut for the Super Eagles two years ago.