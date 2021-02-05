



Henry Onyekuru could join Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray permanently for €4.3m in the summer.

Onyekuru linked up with Fathi Terim’s side from French club AS Monaco on a six-month loan deal last month.

President of the club Mustafa Cengiz revealed that there is an agreement in place to buy the winger for €4.3m in the summer, but it is not mandatory.





“We have the option to pay €4.3m for Onyekuru. It is not mandatory, but we can buy him if we wanted,“ Cengiz said.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in two league appearances since rejoining the club on loan.

Galatasaray will face title rivals Fenerbahce in their next league game on Saturday.

They are three points behind Fenerbahce on the table.