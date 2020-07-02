



Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to extend Henry Onyekuru’s loan deal for another season.

Onyekuru joined Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal from French Ligue 1 club Monaco in January.

The versatile winger who arrived Monaco from Premier League outfit Everton last summer featured in four league games for the Principality club before making the switch.

According to Fotomac, Monaco are prepared to sell Onyekuru this summer but Galatasaray are only willing to take him on loan due to financial constraints.





Both clubs are also talking about the possibility of a swap deal that would see Morocco international Younes Belhanda move to Monaco and Onyekuru join Galatasaray on a permanent transfer.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal and recorded two assists in 10 league appearances for Fathi Terim’s men since his arrival in January.

During his previous loan stint with the club, he scored 14 goals and bagged five assists in 31 league games.