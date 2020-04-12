Galatasaray have joined the race for Aston Villa winger Trezeguet.
The Egypt international has attracted enquiries from Besiktas and Newcastle United over the past week.
But Fanatik says Gala are also keen and their interest has turned Trezeguet’s head.
It’s suggested Villa will sell the midfielder should they be relegated this season – and Trezeguet would favour a switch to Gala.
Indeed, when still with Kasimpasa, Trezeguet spoke of an ambition to play for Gala in the future.
