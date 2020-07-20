



Galatasaray fans are hopeful their beloved son Henry Onyekuru would eventually rejoin the club after Monaco sacked coach Roberto Moreno last week, Fanatik can report.

Moreno was the stumbling in Gala’s move to retain their Nigerian striker after the manager insisted that Onyekuru top his priority list of wanted striker for Ligue 1 campaign next season.

But with Moreno shown the exit door by Monaco eggheads, Gala fans have now charged the club chieftains to reopen negotiation for Onyekuru following coach Fatih Terim demand to ensure the petit striker return to Turkey.





Yellow-Red management are keeping close tab on the Nigerian and are constantly keeping in touch with the developments at the principles.

The former Everton forward returned to the Principles on early July to commence negotiation on his future after his contract expired on July 1.

Onyekuru returned to Turkish league and Cup winners Galatasaray on loan from AS Monaco in January.

The 22-year-old forward then failed to settle down at Monaco, where he failed to score in four appearances this season after his transfer from Premier League club Everton.

He then shone like million stars as ‘Gala’ won a league and cup double last season scoring 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Galatasaray.