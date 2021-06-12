Turkish giants Galatasaray have failed to take up the buy-up option on Henry Onyekuru, whose deadline was Friday, June 11.

Onyekuru played on loan at Galatasaray this past season from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco with an option for the Turkish club to buy him for 4.3 Million Euros thereafter.





Top officials of ‘Gala’ are reported by the Turkish media to have said they have requested for 15 more days as regards this transaction as they cannot take a decision until a new club administration is in place.

Onyekuru scored five goals in 14 Super Lig appearances after he joined the Istanbul club halfway through the season in January.

He has most recently been linked with a transfer to perennial Greek champions Olympiacos, who will like Gala play in the UEFA Champions League in the new season.