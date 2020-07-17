



Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray are interested in signing Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke this summer.

According to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, the Lions are looking for a new striker after failing to secure the permanent signing of Henry Onyekuru from French club AS Monaco.

It is also reported that Galatasaray head coach Fathi Terim is a huge admirer of Ejuke and is keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the Turks Telekom Arena.





Ejuke had an impressive season in the Dutch Eredivisie after scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 25 league appearances for SC Heerenveen.

The skillful winger joined the Frisans from Valerenga of Norway for €2 million last summer, and he’s currently worth more than that amount.

Heerenveen turned down a €7m offer from an unnamed Chinese club for the Nigerian in May.

However, it remains to be seen if Galatasaray would be willing to table an attractive offer as Heerenveen would not allow him to go on a cheap.