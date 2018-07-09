Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru is on the verge of joining Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan from Everton.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Anderlecht but his campaign was cut short by a long-term knee injury that ultimately blew his Russia 2018 World Cup chances.

The Super Eagles star is now fully recovered and on his way to Turkey as Galatasaray confirmed on Monday.

“Professional footballer Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru’s official transfer to Galatasaray has started with official talks with the player and the club Everton FC,” Galatasaray tweeted on Monday.

It was learnt that the talks are over another loan move for Onyekuru.

Onyekuru joined Everton in the summer of 2017 after an impressive season at modest Belgian top flight club Eupen.

He was loaned out to Anderlecht where he overcame a slow start to hit very good form, scoring nine goals in 19 league appearances and 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions despite playing mostly as a wide forward.

He got injured in December and lost his place in the Anderlecht line-up upon recovery late in the season.