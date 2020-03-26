<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Henry Onyekuru’s coach at Galatasaray, Fatih Terim, who tested positive for Coronavirus says he is feeling the prayers of his well-wishers in his heart and is hopeful of becoming well again.

Prayers and goodwill messages poured in for the former Turkey and AC Milan coach after his Covid-19 status was confirmed on Monday, March 23.

“I feel so beautiful and special that I feel every prayer in my heart. This is a test for all of us and we will pass this test with your prayers and your good wishes. I’m fine, and l hope I’m going to get better. I thank every one of you in my heart,” the 66-year-old Terim tweeted.





Galatasaray’s Nigerian winger Onyekuru on Tuesday March 24 joined many well-wishers in praying for the recovery of Terim.

“Get well soon coach. You are a true warrior and I know you will be back in no time! This is bigger than football and we must all stay safe and listen to advice. #StayAtHome,” he tweeted,” Onyekuru tweeted.

Terim is in his fourth stint at Galatasaray. And just before the 2019/2020 Turkish Super Lig season was put on hold due to the Coronavirus scourge, Terim had already led the side to third spot in the table, three points behind top team Trabzonspor and second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir.