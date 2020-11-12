



Galatasaray gaffer, Fatih Terim has tasked the club chieftains to accelerate the signing of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Fanatik can report.

Fanatik reported on Wednesday that Galatasaray is bent on not losing the Nigerian and would commence official negotiation with the player’s agent in the coming days.

Musa, 28, became a free agent last month after he parted ways with Al Nassr on mutual consent as he hopes to continue with his professional career in Europe.

Having completed his loan spell at CSKA Moscow, the former Kano Pillars winger joined the Asian outfit on a four-year contract from Leicester City.





Although Galatasaray is currently going through an administrative shake-up with a new president set to be unveiled in the coming weeks, coach Fatih has pleaded with the club’s chieftains not to get carried away with the election process, but ensure that the Nigerian become a Red and Green player in January.

Towards this end, the club has summoned Musa agent to Istanbul for close door meeting over what the former Leicester City winger will earn at the club.

Gala eggheads will be monitoring Musa’s performance closely when Nigeria face Sierra Leone in Benin on Friday. Should the Turkish Giants paper cracks with Musa’s camp, he will be joining another Nigerian Ogenekaro Etebo at the club.