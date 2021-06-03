Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen to sign Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru on a permanent deal but want Monaco to reduce the transfer fee.

Onyekuru rejoined Fathi Terim’s side on loan in Janunary with the option to join the club on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Galatasaray have started negotiations with Monaco for the player but want a discount on the €4.3m demanded to complete the move.





The 25-year-old scored five goals in 11 league appearances as the Lions missed out on winning the league tile.

The winger has made just league appearances for Monaco since arriving at the club from Premier League club Everton in 2019.

He won the league title during his first loan stint with Galatasaray in the 2018/2019 season scoring 14 goals in 31 league appearances.