Enyimba FC youngster Gabriel Orok is excited to be part of the first team set up ahead of the coming season.

Orok has been involved in Enyimba’s pre-season matches and could become one of the players head Coach Fatai Osho could count on.

Speaking on his recent run in the star studded team Orok said he already feels like a champion and wants to win more trophies.

“I feel very good and elated, as a young player one needs to put in his best and work hard for the future.





“I have settled in well and I’m happy being with the team. I feel like a champion, I have always wanted to win trophies for Enyimba FC since I was a child and today is a dream come true. I will continue to win more trophies for the team,” He said.

Enyimba will compete on three fronts this season and the former Calabar Rovers Player said they are already bracing themselves up for the 2020-2021 campaign.

“We are super ready and I’m very sure we will be victorious by God’s grace. We have put in so much; myself and teammates have been working hard, and we know we will make something out of it.

“My plans is to win trophies always and be the best in Africa and the world at large,” He concluded.