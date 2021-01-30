



Gabriel Jesus had endured a nine game premier league goal drought but that ended Saturday when he grabbed the only goal to hand Manchester City their record 12th win a row.

The defeat of Sheffield United 1-0 further consolidates the position of the citizens at the top of the log

The Brazilian tucked in from close range just nine minutes into the contest after some woeful Sheffield United defending and that proved to be the decisive strike, with the visitors largely keeping their dominant hosts at bay – although it took a superb Aaron Ramsdale stop in the final seconds to deny Jesus a second.





Sheffield United remain bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, and now face a crucial test against fellow strugglers West Brom at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

Jayden Bogle and Ethan Ampadu allowed Ferran Torres to squeeze past them in the box to tee up Jesus, who was left unmarked by Chris Basham six yards out.

There was almost another costly mistake soon after when Oliver Norwood attempted to head the ball back to Ramsdale and Bernardo Silva pounced but the City midfielder’s own header was easily gathered by the goalkeeper.