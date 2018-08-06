Manchester City’s striker Gabriel Jesus believes the Citizens are top favorites to win a second-consecutive English Premier League title.

Reigning EPL Champions, Manchester City finished top of the pile with the most points and most wins in the division’s history and they kicked off the new season with victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday thanks to a brace from Sergio Aguero.

Jesus, who scored 13 Premier League goals last season, believes City are once again the side to beat.

“(Manchester City) can be considered as favourites because we are the current champions,” Jesus was quoted on the Daily Mail.

“But we can’t just achieve this on the field, we have to focus on the season, the other teams have strengthened, it will be difficult for all teams.”

“For us, it’s logical that the teams that will come against us will play against the defending champions, they will want to win anyhow and they will be more motivated to beat us.”

“We have to do what we did last season, and remember the good things we did and the things that unfortunately didn’t work out, learn from it and make this season better than the previous.”

Manchester City travel to the Emirates stadium to face Arsenal in their opening day fixture of the EPL.