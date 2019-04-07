<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says he is delighted to have scored the goal that booked our place in this season’s FA Cup final.

The Brazilian bagged the only goal of the game as City beat Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

The result means we remain on course to win all four major trophies this season.

And afterwards, Jesus could not hide his delight.

“I am so happy because we are in another final,” he told CityTV. “The Club is big and now I am so happy because we go to the pitch again and we won the game, it’s important.

“I am happy because I want to go to the pitch and score every game. Sometimes I can’t do that but I am so happy when we win this game, it was so hard. Brighton were good at set pieces and long balls. It’s hard.”