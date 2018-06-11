Legendary Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta has expressed confidence that the Albiceleste can make an impact at this year’s FIFA World Cup despite a lack of superstars.

Argentina will be seeking a third FIFA World Cup title at Russia 2018 which kicks off on Thursday.

They are drawn with Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.

Batistuta who scored 10 goals at three World Cups for (1994, 1998, 2002), posited that when Argentina paraded a team of stars that had him, Claudio Lopez, Ariel Ortega, Hernan Crespo, Juan Sebastine Veron and Diego Simeone, they were knocked out in the group stage at the 2002 World Cup.

“If we think that not being champions is a failure, we are wrong,” Batistuta who scored the only goal when Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0 at the 2002 World Cup, told Tiempo de Colombia.

“Today, we are not a machine. And when we were a machine, we exited in the first round. The World Cup is not always won by the best, even though Germany always make the semi-final.”

The former Fiorentina and AS Roma star says Argentina have only one recognised striker going to the 2018 World Cup.

He said: “The only number nine we have is Higuain. One of the skills that a complete number nine must have is to be able to adapt to his teammates.

“The number wants to score goals but before anything, he wants the team to win. What he (Higuain) was missing was luck.”