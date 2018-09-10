Gabriel Barbosa has said he has unfinished business in Italian football as he focuses on getting back to his best in Brazil.

Barbosa, nicknamed “Gabigol,” joined Inter Milan in 2016 with high expectations following his €29.5 million move, having scored 56 goals in 153 games for Santos and been a part of Brazil’s gold medal Olympic team, but he went on to score just one goal in nine Serie A appearances.

He was loaned to Benfica last term, although he did not fare any better in Portugal, making just one league appearance there, and has now returned to Santos on loan.

“I’m young and still have lots of objectives and one of these is to win with Inter Milan,” Barbosa told Gazzetta dello Sport. “After the Olympics, there was a lot of pressure on me with fans and media expecting a lot.

“I did the best I could to adapt to Italy, but things didn’t go well. Having said this, I’m not going to give up a centimetre and I’m thinking of the future. My disappointing year in Milan will help me grow. [Inter] are a top club, they have won a lot internationally and many Brazilians have made a name for themselves at Inter.

“I never had any doubts about accepting their offer, despite having some other, equally big ones. I’ve got a contract to 2021 and I’m relaxed now I’m just thinking of giving my best for Santos.”

Barbosa has scored 12 goals in 23 Brazilian league games for Santos this year, including six in his past four appearances.