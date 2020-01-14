<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Despite being sidelined by injury, Wilfred Nididi is attracting interest from top English Premier League (EPL) sides and former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has described the Leicester City midfielder as the potential replacement for Lucas Torreira at the Emirates.

Agbonlahor believes the Super Eagles star can be a lasting solution to the porous midfield of Arsenal.





There were reports that claimed that Arsenal will offer £40m plus midfielder Granit Xhaka in a bid to sign the Nigerian international.

Agbonlahor stated that Ndidi would be an ideal replacement for Lucas Torreira, but admits it would be difficult to prize the midfielder away from the King Power Stadium.

Speaking on Stadium Astro, Agbonlahor said: “Yeah, he would suit. With the way he’s been playing for Leicester, I think he’s got the legs. He can move the ball forward and win the ball back.”