Gabriel Agbonlahor: Alex Iwobi won’t start for Everton if everyone is fit

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi is only starting for Everton FC because of the absence of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injuries.

This is according to former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor as he slammed Iwobi as he feels that the 25-year-old midfielder-cum-forward has been very inconsistent.

Iwobi missed a chance to put Everton in the lead in their recent clash with West Ham United in an English Premier League game last Sunday and the Toffees went on to lose the match 1-0 at home.

Agbonlahor, who is of Nigerian descent, has assessed Iwobi, who has been enjoying regular game time under manager Rafael Benitez thus far this term in the absence of injured strikers Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin.

“Iwobi is going to be Iwobi. He’s always been that player from when he was at Arsenal,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“You look at Iwobi one day and he’s the best player on the pitch. The next game he’ll be the worst player.

“Iwobi is always going to be like that. He’s not going to be one that gets a run of starts in the team. Arsenal are happy they sold him for the money that they did,” the retired striker added.

“At Everton, when everybody’s fit, he’ll be nowhere near that starting team. He’s only playing now because of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injuries.

“He’s always going to be up and down as a player.”

Iwobi has scored just twice in 62 matches in the Premier League since he joined Everton from Arsenal FC in August 2019.