Long-time Atletico Madrid captain Gabi announced on Tuesday that he will join Al Sadd in Qatar after 11 years in the Spanish capital.

The 34-year-old is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with Al-Sadd, with the option of a further year.

Having come through the youth system at Atletico, Gabi spent four years at Real Zaragoza between 2007 and 2011 before returning to Diego Simeone’s side. He admits the decision to leave was not easy.

“This is a difficult and emotional day for me,” said Gabi, who made over 400 appearances for Atletico.

“It’s been the hardest moment of my career. This club is a lifestyle for me.”

The Spaniard will link up with former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez who has been at Al-Sadd since 2015.

Gabi won six titles at Atletico: one La Liga, two Europa Leagues, one UEFA Super Cup, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup, lifting five as the club’s skipper.