Players and officials of the U15 National Team, nicknamed Future Eagles, will arrive in Algiers on Monday, 16th July for the football event of the 3rd African Youth Games taking place in the Algerian capital 19th – 28th July 2018.

Team Administrator, Adewale Adeyinka, confirmed to thenff.com before the contingent departed from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a Turkish Airline flight on Sunday that the team of 18 players and 4 officials is in excellent spirit to defend the football gold won at the 2nd African Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana four years ago.

In Gaborone in June 2014, only six countries sent football squads, compelling a round –robin event. Nigeria won four of five matches, drawing the other, to amass the highest number of points and emerge champions.

“There are no fixtures yet for this year’s edition. The fixtures will be done when we arrive in Algiers,” Adeyinka further informed NFF website.

Coach Danladi Nasidi Alana is at the head of the Future Eagles’ Technical Crew, which also has Usman Haruna ‘Ilerika’ (Assistant Coach), Ernest Salolome (Goalkeepers’ Trainer) and Adeyinka.

The 18 players saddled with the task of defending the country’s pride and retaining the football gold at the continental games are Obinna Ajah, Lateef Omidiji, Oluwatobi Adeleke, Ibrahim Mohammed, Moses Aluko, Sulaimon Lawal, Bala Ezekiel, Umar Suleiman, Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ajir Sesugh, Johnmark Aule, Dauda Hamza, Usman Ibrahim, Ahmed Abdulhakim, Anthony Okoronkwo, Divine Nwachukwu and Chidera Ejiofor.