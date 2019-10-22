The list of the 30 players to contend for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award has been released by France Football.
This time Liverpool players are more in the list than any other club players with seven nominees, with their Premier League rival Manchester City right behind with five players, Barcelona has four players in the list while Real Madrid has just two players added to the list.
The 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or
Liverpool: Van Dijk, Firmino, Alisson, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Mane and Salah
Manchester City: De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Aguero and Sterling
Barcelona: Leo Messi, Griezmann, Ter Stegen and De Jong
Real Madrid: Benzema and Hazard
Tottenham: Son and Lloris
Ajax: Van de Beek and Tadic
Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo and De Ligt
PSG: Mbappe and Marquinhos
Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix
Napoli: Koulibaly
Bayern Munich: Lewandowski
Arsenal: Aubameyang.
Spain also have five players competing for the best young player, or Kopa Trophy, wth Vinicius (Real Madrid), Lunin (Valladolid), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) and Kang-In Lee (Valencia) nominated.
While Atletico Madrid and Barcelona goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will go head-to-head for the Yashin Trophy.