The list of the 30 players to contend for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award has been released by France Football.

This time Liverpool players are more in the list than any other club players with seven nominees, with their Premier League rival Manchester City right behind with five players, Barcelona has four players in the list while Real Madrid has just two players added to the list.

The 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or

Liverpool: Van Dijk, Firmino, Alisson, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Mane and Salah

Manchester City: De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Aguero and Sterling

Barcelona: Leo Messi, Griezmann, Ter Stegen and De Jong

Real Madrid: Benzema and Hazard

Tottenham: Son and Lloris

Ajax: Van de Beek and Tadic

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo and De Ligt

PSG: Mbappe and Marquinhos

Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix

Napoli: Koulibaly

Bayern Munich: Lewandowski

Arsenal: Aubameyang.

Spain also have five players competing for the best young player, or Kopa Trophy, wth Vinicius (Real Madrid), Lunin (Valladolid), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) and Kang-In Lee (Valencia) nominated.

While Atletico Madrid and Barcelona goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will go head-to-head for the Yashin Trophy.