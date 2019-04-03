<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has apologised to supporters following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham’s return to the Championship was confirmed on Tuesday night following their 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Scott Parker took over as caretaker boss in February, following Claudio Ranieri’s departure, but the former player was unable to keep the Cottagers up, as Fulham joined Huddersfield in relegation from the Premier League.

Khan issued a statement on Wednesday that read: “Our results over the past three months were as troubling for me and everyone associated with our Club as I know they were for you.

“Last night’s outcome made official what we didn’t think would be possible in August and tried desperately to remedy and avoid as the season wore on. For me, that makes today the most difficult day of all.

“I am sorry that we let you down. Our goal this season was to build on what we achieved in promotion and deliver on our pledge to invest heavily in the squad, ensuring that Fulham would always compete in the Premier League and, no matter the result, never disappoint.

“That didn’t occur, and for that, we hold ourselves accountable. We will reflect, plan thoroughly, and respond accordingly.

“In the weeks ahead, we will communicate further as to our vision for the future, which includes the latest progress on the Riverside Stand project that will underline my investment in your beloved club.

“I recognise that may not be of consolation today, but I offer it nonetheless to assure you of my total commitment to Fulham Football Club.

“Thank you for your faith, endurance, and support.”

Fulham boss Parker also apologised to the club’s supporters following the loss to Watford.

He said: “I’m just gutted for the fans.

“It is 12 months since we got into the division, and from the outset this year it’s been bitterly disappointing for everyone.

“The fans are the ones who pay their money to come and watch the team. There’s certainly been times this year when the team haven’t given back what they deserve. Personally, I’m really sorry for that.”