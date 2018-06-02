Fulham are set for talks with manager Slavisa Jokanovic over a new contract later this month, Sky Sports reports.

The Whites want to offer him a new deal after promotion to the Premier League and will sit down with him when he returns from holiday.

The 49-year-old has also attracted interest from other clubs including Chelsea, where manager Antonio Conte’s future remains in doubt.

Jokanovic, who played for Chelsea, sees his current Fulham contract expire next summer.

He earned his second promotion to the top-flight on May 26 when the Whites beat Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley, having previously gone up with Watford in 2015.

The Serbian’s Fulham side went from 12th to a third-place finish via a 23-game unbeaten run in the second half of the season, after the arrivals of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Matt Targett on loan in the January window.

The club are understood to want both players on permanent deals but discussions will not take place until further into the summer.

The Whites plan to be ambitious in the transfer market but are set to lose right-back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer to West Ham after refusing to meet his wage demands.