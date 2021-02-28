



Fulham picked up another point in their quest for survival but could have taken all three after bossing a goalless draw with a Palace side devoid of inspiration.

It was a cagey start from both sides, with very little to shout about in the first half an hour. The majority of the game was played in midfield, with neither side committing too many men forward.

But Andros Townsend was lively, combining well with Eberechi Eze and Christian Benteke. On 30 minutes he nearly found Benteke with a dangerous cross but Joachim Andersen’s toe saved the day for the Cottagers.

Fulham began to exert their dominance as the half wore on. Neither side had shot on goal in the first period. Anderson’s two headers wide of the mark was the best on offer.

Scott Parker’s side were in control but the Eagles looked dangerous on the break. In truth, it was a dull first half with little by way of inspiration.





Fulham made a change at half-time, with Antonee Robinson replacing Ola Aina in defence. Josh Maja recorded the game’s first shot on goal early in the second period. It was easily dealt with by Vicente Guaita.

On 56 minutes, Andersen tried his luck with a free-kick which had Guaita wrong-footed but flew wide.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek then tested the Palace keeper, who was up to the task once again. The hosts continued to be pinned down and it took 15 minutes for the first attack of the second half.

On 66 minutes, Maja shot from the edge of the box after a neat flick on from Loftus-Cheek. However, the effort flew just past the far post.

Two minutes later the same Fulham player forced a smart save for Guaita with a header. Aleksandar Mitrovic replaced Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa as Fulham pressed for a winner.

Palace did up their level as time played out but will be pleased with a point.