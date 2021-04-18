



Fulham defender Joachim Andersen admits there’s a lot of frustration after their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

A Josh Maja penalty had given Fulham hope of victory, but Eddie Nketiah swooped late for a Gunners equaliser.

Andersen said at the final whistle: “Disappointed, it is a little bit similar to the Liverpool game, concede a silly goal like that at the end, small things that change the game.





“We showed many times that we can play against the best and it is small things that means we don’t win the game, it is just hard now.

“Arsenal were good today and it was a difficult game, you have to understand you have to defend sometimes when you come here, we didn’t create enough but if you can win 1-0 away then what more do you want.”