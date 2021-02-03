



Fulham manager Scott Parker believes Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho can hurt his side ahead of Wednesday’s (today) Premier League meeting at the Craven Cottage.

Leicester City will be without the prolific Jamie Vardy for the game but manager Brendan Rodgers can still call upon either Iheanacho or Ayoze Perez to lead the attack.





Parker is delighted Vardy will not play a part in the game but insists the Foxes have a good replacement in Iheanacho.

“Jamie Vardy is excellent and a massive part of what Leicester is today, so it is beneficial for us but they do have big quality,” Parker told a news conference on Tuesday,

“Ayoze played, they could bring in Iheanacho, they have good cover.”