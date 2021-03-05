



Scott Parker has given a damning and astute verdict on VAR following Fulham’s loss to Tottenham on Thursday.

The Cottagers were denied a vital equaliser when Mario Lemina was ruled to have handled the ball in the build-up to Josh Maja’s goal.

Asked if he thought VAR was making the laws unfit for purpose, Parker said: “Yeah. We’re trying to make the game so pure and sterile and trying to control every single moment to an absolute tee and that’s where the problem lies for me really.





“What you want to see as fans is goals, excitement and I’m sorry to say VAR is killing every bit of it. No longer can you celebrate a goal. Why? Because you’re hanging on thinking it might be disallowed, you’re losing the raw emotion of the game you absolutely love.

“It’s a shame and my opinion has not changed and has always stood for this in terms of how I see VAR.

“I always knew slowly along the way experiences people are going to face as in managers or players – disappointment, goals – will only come down in affect. There’s going to be no emotion in the game. Tonight is about common sense for me.”