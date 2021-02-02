



Fulham manager Scott Parker has provided reason for the club’s decision to sign Nigeria forward Josh Maja from Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux.

Maja, 22, linked up with the Whites on a six-month loan deal on transfer deadline day with an option for the transfer to be made permanent.

Parker heaped plaudits on the young forward who is expected to help the club in their bid to avoid the drop this season.

“Why? It’s just I’ve not seen him at the moment. We’ll have to work it out. I’ve brought Josh to the football club because of his big potential and the work we’ve done with Tosin, Antonee Robinson, Loftus-Cheek – all of these players have done fantasically well and I think Josh fits into the same bracket,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.





Quizzed on whether the former Sunderland striker will be handed his debut against Leicester City at the Craven Cottage on Wednesday, the gaffer refused to give a definite answer.

“It’s a good question. He’s not here yet, he comes today and he’s not played the last three or four games,” Parker added.

”He was here as a young boy so with the English game I don’t see an issue, probably more to do with where he’s at physically”