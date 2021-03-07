



Scott Parker declared his “immense” pride after Fulham pulled off a famous win over Liverpool at Anfield to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Though Liverpool headed into Sunday’s clash off the back of five League home defeats in a row, Jurgen Klopp’s champions were still odds-on to beat Scott Parker’s relegation battlers.

However, Mario Lemina’s first-half goal and some heroic defending gave Fulham a well-deserved 1-0 victory on Merseyside as their fight against the drop continues to gather pace.

Fulham have lost just once in the last seven and are now only in the bottom three by virtue of having a goal difference three worse than Brighton.

Manager Parker hailed the “massive result” at Anfield but insisted they were not getting distracted by their situation in the table.

“Immensely proud. A big performance today. A massive result,” he said.





“The front-foot attacking side I want us to be was there and we got our noses in front with some good skill from Mario.

“You understand coming to a place like Anfield and the quality they possess you are going to have to be organised and disciplined.

“A win like this galvanises, not that we needed it or a result to give us belief or an understanding of what we can do as it’s constantly been there.

“What is happening around us, who we are dragging in is irrelevant and remains to be the case.

“It is about us wanting to get better and keep moving in the right direction and that will not change.

“The new focus was to come here and get a result and cause Liverpool problems.

“I thought we did that, certainly first half. While results can give you that extra bit of belief, this is a team which has real belief.

“We will carry on for the remainder of the season in the same vein.”