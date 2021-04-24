Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group has rejected a £3bn offer from the Middle East to sell.

The offer was made to FSG prior to the announcement on Sunday night that principal owner John W. Henry had been involved in talks to take Liverpool into the ill-fated European Super League, reports the Mirror.

Following anger aimed at FSG in the wake of the failed Super League plot there are other potential bidders waiting in the wings to see if the stance of Henry and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner changes as a result of the enormous criticism they face.





FSG took charge of Liverpool in 2010, buying the club for around £300m to end the reign of the deeply unpopular Tom Hicks and George Gillett at Anfield, the American duo having left the Reds on a financial cliff edge by the time their exit arrived.

The Reds have been turned into a profitable business valued at £2bn most recently, and the hiring of Jurgen Klopp in 2015 has seen them claim silverware in the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 – their first English league title in 30 years.