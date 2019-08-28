<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has revealed he is frustrated and angry after not playing a single minute of club football in the English Premier League club this season.

The Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back was not on the bench as the Seagulls lost 0-2 to Southampton at home despite manager Graham Potter preferring a three-man backline.

In a chat, Balogun said: “I’m not happy about not playing as a regular, but then again, it’s about the collective thing and you have to respect the decision of the manager always”.

“It’s not always easy, am not going to lie. There are times when am angry but you have to try and stay in that positive mood and am a very optimistic person. I have to be patient, unfortunately again, but it’s nothing that will break me”.

Balogun would later feature for Brighton in their 2-1 away win to Bristol Rovers in the Football League Cup on Tuesday night.