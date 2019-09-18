<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation are shopping for an African team to play the Super Eagles on October 10 after confirming an international friendly game against Brazil in Singapore on October 13.

The game between Nigeria and Brazil was confirmed by both federations on Tuesday. The game is the first meeting between both sides in 16 years.

Both teams last clashed in a friendly at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja in 2003 with the Selecao thrashing the Eagles 3-0.

Goals from Gil, Luis Fabiano and Adriano condemned Nigeria to their first defeat at the stadium.

The game, which is the second friendly for the Eagles after their 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro, will hold at the 55,000 capacity National stadium, Kallang, Singapore.

The South American giants will play another African side Senegal three days before they clash with the Eagles.

According to Brazil’s team coordinator, Juninho Paulista, the choice of both games is in line with Brazil’s policy to play against the top 50 teams ranked by FIFA whenever possible.

“We chose two of the best African teams because they offer high level competition. It was a wish of the Technical Commission, so we went after these opponents,” Paulista told Brazil’s official website.

But the choice of Brazil playing both African countries has not gone well with Brazilian fans, who took to Twitter to express their disappointments at the quality of the opponents.

“While the Europeans are facing each other, we are facing level B and the worst, it doesn’t even come in with such favouritism,” @manasefraim tweeted.

“These friendlies with these expressionless teams only devalue the Brazilian team,” @nicholeayu also tweeted.

“When will you have a real confrontation against oppositions of weight? Shame,” @jaovsilvaa said.

“Now, I’m relieved with the preparation for the World Cup. But how about a harder opponent? New Caledonia, Vietnam, something like that,” @fragagercossimo added.

The former African champions will use the game as part of their preparation for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho.

“We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world. It is not every day that you get to Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team,” Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said in a media statement.

“The NFF must also commend Eurodata Sport, our FIFA-licensed match agent, for pulling this off.

“Having said that, the focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the FIFA window in October, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November.”

After hosting the Squirrels of Benin Republic on November 14, the Eagles will fly to Maseru for a Day Two encounter with the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 19.