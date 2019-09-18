<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles would slug it out with South American giant, Brazil in a friendly match, expected to take place in Singapore on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Nigeria and Brazil will tango in a much anticipated encounter at the Singapore’s National Stadium, Kallang, 23 years after Nigeria spanked the Selecao in the semifinals at the Athens Stadium, in the State of Georgia, USA.

Efforts to match the two teams in a friendly match after that spectacular game came to naught for several years was futile, until the organizers of the 8th All-Africa Games hosted by Nigeria in 2003, flew the Brazilians to Abuja in June of that year for a mouthwatering clash, which Brazil beat Nigeria 3-0.

There has been no competitive tie between both countries since the memorable U-23 match in Georgia, but next month’s session will test the character of the African champions who are rebuilding a new team, after a rash of retirements and injuries to key players.

The new-breed came close to shocking Ukraine in a friendly match in Dnipro last week’s Tuesday before bungling a two-goal lead to stalemate at 2-2.

“We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world. It is not every day that you get to Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team”.

“The NFF must also commend Eurodata Sport, our FIFA-licensed match agent, for pulling this off. Having said that, the focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles’s second match for the FIFA window in October, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this in a statement by Ademola Olajire, director of communication, NFF.

The Super Eagles had already picked two 2021 AFCON qualifying dates in November. After hosting the Squirrels of Benin Republic November 14, they will fly to Maseru for matchday 2 encounter with the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 19.