Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has praised the Eagles, the coaching crew and himself for pushing the team to the 3rd best position in Africa and 42nd best in the world having taking over the team when it was not faring well in the FIFA Rankings over two years ago.

Former Super Eagles player and ex-international, Friday Elahor, has stated that the senior male national team would put up a better performance better in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament holding in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be the 32nd edition of the competition. The tournament will be hosted by Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

Speaking, Elahor also highlighted his belief in the abilities of coach Gernot Rohr to make the players do well, and should not be distracted.

“Nigeria has a way of coming out in flying colours, we should not be sacred about any team, they should be scared of us because we have the talent and the players”.

“We shouldn’t be looking to be afraid of any team whether its Cameroun or Senegal…They should be looking at us”.

“We have to work hard to achieve our goal, I believe in the ability of the coach, and I believe we will come out in flying colours”.

