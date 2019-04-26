<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles player and ex-international, Friday Elahor, has stated that the senior male national team would put up a better performance better in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament holding in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be the 32nd edition of the competition. The tournament will be hosted by Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

Speaking, Elahor also highlighted his belief in the abilities of coach Gernot Rohr to make the players do well, and should not be distracted.

“Nigeria has a way of coming out in flying colours, we should not be sacred about any team, they should be scared of us because we have the talent and the players”.

“We shouldn’t be looking to be afraid of any team whether its Cameroun or Senegal…They should be looking at us”.

“We have to work hard to achieve our goal, I believe in the ability of the coach, and I believe we will come out in flying colours”.