Former Super Eagles player, Friday Ekpo, has expressed his displeasure with Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr’s comment of Francis Uzoho, being Nigeria’s best goalkeeper.

Ekpo said that Rohr’s comment would not inspire Super Eagles goalkeepers to improve themselves, rather the comment would diminish confidence and erode healthy competition, reports Futaa.

He said, “I don’t see reason why Rohr should be coming out to the press to say that the Super Eagles don’t have goalkeeping issues again based on Uzoho’s performance in the Ukraine friendly.

“This statement will not encourage other goalkeepers in the team to be at their best when in camp. For a national team to be solid, there must be continuous competition among players and keepers.”

“When a goalkeeper believes that his other colleagues are equally good like him, he will work extra hard to keep his number one shirt. This also goes to players.”

“If you want to look at it from another perspective, Alloy Agu, who is the Super Eagles goalkeepers’ trainer, is the person that has the right to acknowledge the quality of a goalkeeper, not Rohr.”

“All that football-loving Nigerians need is continuous quality performance from all departments of the Super Eagles. We need more results than words,” Ekpo concluded.