Barcelona new signing Frenkie de Jong reveals why he joined the La Liga Champions when the Camp Nou directors made the offer to sign him.

De Jong wants to win the Champions League trophy and he sees Barcelona as an avenue to win the European club most prestigious trophy.

“I believe that Barça, as much as myself, want to win the Champions League this year. I hope we’ll be able to do that,” he said.

“I know how it feels to be eliminated in the semi-finals and I don’t want to feel that again.

“I began following Barça when I was nine after they had won the Champions League in 2006. Since then I’ve seen a lot of their matches because they’ve always been an attractive team to watch. They must always keep their philosophy because it’s very important to the club.”

He added: “I don’t want to be compared with Xavi, Iniesta or Busquets but I believe it’s a perfect team for me to adapt to because they control possession and matches.”

De Jong helped his former team Ajax eliminate Real Madrid and Juventus in the second round and quarterfinals respectively but could not go make to the final last season in the Champions League, after failing to stand their ground against Tottenham.